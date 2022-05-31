Most shoppers comfortable with frozen chicken or alternative meats as Malaysia ban looms

SINGAPORE - While a handful of shoppers at wet markets bought more fresh chicken than usual on Tuesday (May 31), others said they would buy only what they need and are comfortable switching to frozen poultry or other meats if fresh chicken is no longer available.

Meanwhile, some consumers took the opportunity to tuck into chicken rice and other dishes before Malaysia's export ban on fresh chicken kicks in on Wednesday (June 1).

Among the shoppers who spoke to The Straits Times on Tuesday was warehouse operator Han Jun Yin, 42, who bought 10 chickens rather than her usual five at 216 Bedok North Market.

She said this was to prepare for the ban, and she plans to freeze the chickens. "I cook chicken a lot at home, so I am worried I will not have enough. I cannot opt for pork as an alternative as my domestic helper cannot eat it."

Other shoppers were less worried about the ban.

Retired factory worker Victor Wong, 72, who was on a grocery run at Bedok South Market & Food Centre, said: "If there is no supply of fresh chicken, then so be it, I will not die if there is no chicken to eat, as there are so many alternatives."

Sales agent Stanley Ng, 47, who bought one chicken from the same market, said: "I prefer fresh chicken to frozen chicken, but there is nothing I can do about it. I think hoarding is unnecessary."

At Eunos Crescent Market, housewife Maria Theresa Green, 60, who usually buys chicken fortnightly, said she and her husband are willing to eat less chicken once the ban sets in.

"I don't think the ban will affect me too much. I will eat other foods, like vegetables and fish," she added.

Malaysia is facing a chicken shortage, with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announcing on May 23 that it will halt the export of up to 3.6 million chickens a month from June 1, until domestic prices and production stabilise.

Poultry sellers here have also accepted the export ban on fresh chicken by Malaysia, with some saying they will likely use the opportunity to take a break.

Mr Ong Huan Koo, 73, owner of Sinmah Poultry Processing at Toa Payoh West Market & Food Centre, said he will close his stall in June.

He told ST: "We cannot compete with larger chains like supermarkets. They at least can continue selling frozen food. But for us wet market stalls which focus on fresh chicken, it's a different story. Taking a break is our best option."