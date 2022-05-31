SG Extra Podcast: What Malaysia's chicken export ban means for Singapore's food resilience?

This podcast breaks down Malaysia’s chicken export ban and what it means for the resilience of Singapore's food supply and its “30 by 30” goal. PHOTO: REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain
Singapore Editor
Updated
Published
50 min ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses Singapore's latest news and announcements in this weekly podcast. 

The Straits Times' Zakir Hussain, Singapore editor at The Straits Times, speaks with Money FM 89.3's Bharati Jagdish.

The team discusses Malaysia’s chicken export ban and what it means for the resilience of Singapore's food supply and its “30 by 30” goal.

Produced by: Zakir Hussain (zakirh@sph.com.sg) & Money FM 89.3

Edited by: Money FM 89.3’s Nadiah Koh and ST’s Paxton Pang

