How friends inspired this 21-year-old to embark on mental health advocacy

His closest friends suffered from depression, loneliness from social isolation, and what they felt were stifling home environments during the April 2020 covid-19 circuit-breaker lockdown.

The four, all 18 then, were unable to meet for months and would share their struggles online.

How to help? What to say? Would he make matters worse by saying the wrong thing?

“I didn’t know whether I should provide a listening ear, or give advice,” says Mr Steve Chia, now 21. He was worried that he might say things that could “trigger them or make things worse”.

And so Mr Chia, in wanting to be a better friend, began his quest to learn about and champion mental health.

Now a computer engineering student at the National University of Singapore, he says: “I wanted to learn some new skills, contribute to society, and (at the same time), help the people that I care about.”