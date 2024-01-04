What drives this 35-year-old youth volunteer to build a lasting legacy of leadership?

His is a life that keeps on lifting.

A decade of volunteering with the National Youth Council (NYC) has seen Mr Yuvan Mohan shape countless young lives.

But the 35-year-old’s journey hasn’t been a one-way street, he says. Mr Yuvan has also reaped the rewards of mentorship, finding guidance from other young leaders who have helped shape his path.

And now, at an age when most of his peers are preoccupied with building a career and raising a family, he wants to pay it forward and continue his relentless pursuit of purposeful social change.

The reason? “I want to empower the next generation of youth leaders in widening their scope of impact,” he says. This chapter of his youth leadership journey is one that Mr Yuvan finds the most meaningful.

“I have identified some leaders that I not only want to mentor, but also partner with as they embark on their own transformative journeys.”