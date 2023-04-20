Speak up for change: Youth leaders call on peers to shape their future

Younger generations are often perceived as being self-centred, soft and whiny. But Ms Calissa Man, 23, begs to differ. She’s of a generation that wants to be heard.

She believes that her peers are in a prime position to improve government policies by sharing their lived experiences, feedback and solutions.

“Youths have a massive stake in policy decisions. These issues affect them acutely from the cradle to the grave,” says Ms Man.

She speaks from experience. As a grassroots volunteer for the past five years, she saw first-hand how policies affect every aspect of daily life, and how some might fall through the cracks.

Ms Man is also a member of the Global Shapers Community, a global network of youth leaders under the age of 30 that seek to address local, regional and global challenges.

“Youth representation is hence vital to ensure that policies promote greater inclusion and effectively serve the communities they are crafted for.”

So when the chance to become the co-project lead for the National Youth Dialogue (NYD) series came in March last year, Ms Man gladly stepped up.