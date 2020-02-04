Hong Kong reports first death from coronavirus

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - A man in Hong Kong has died of the coronavirus originating in China's Wuhan city, the first death recorded in Hong Kong.

The patient is a 39-year-old man with underlying illness and lived in Whampoa Garden, Hospital Authority said on Tuesday (Feb 4).

He is the 13th confirmed case of the virus in Hong Kong.

The Centre for Health Protection said the man had not visited any healthcare facilities, wet markets or seafood markets, and had no exposure to wild animals during the incubation period.