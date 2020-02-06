Coronavirus: Ten more people on cruise ship in Japan test positive

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Ten more people on a cruise liner in the port of Yokohama, south of Tokyo, tested positive for the new coronavirus, NHK said on Thursday (Feb 6), citing the health ministry.

About 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks quarantined on the cruise ship after 10 people initially were confirmed positive with the virus and moved out to medical facilities.

If the new infections are confirmed, that would bring the total number of coronavirus patients in Japan to 45.

The ship was caught up in the global coronavirus epidemic after an 80-year-old Hong Kong man tested positive for the virus after disembarking the ship on Jan 25.

The man had also joined a shore excursion in Kagoshima, south-western Japan, on Jan 22, local media reported.

Passengers on Carnival’s Diamond Princess, which arrived in Yokohama on Monday after a 14-day round trip, face another two weeks on the ship off Yokohama port near Tokyo.

They and their relatives took to social media to detail their predicament and situations on the cruise ship, with pictures online showing officials in masks and gowns conducting health checks, and an empty deck.

A passenger using the handle @daxa–tw tweeted early on Thursday morning that crew members handed out medication refill request forms for those in need of medicine.

Another 73 people on the Chinese mainland died on Wednesday from the coronavirus outbreak, the highest daily increase so far, bringing the total death toll to 563, the country’s health authority said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission said another 3,694 coronavirus cases were reported throughout the country on Feb 5, bringing the total to 28,018.

Separately, in Hong Kong, some 3,600 passengers and crew have been confined to their ship docked in the city for tests after three people on board tested positive earlier.

The virus has also disrupted air travel with more than two dozen airlines suspending or restricting flights to China and several countries, including the United States, banning the entry of anyone who had been in China over the previous two weeks.