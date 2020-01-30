Wuhan virus: 5 things to know about collecting your masks from Feb 1

SINGAPORE - There have been 10 confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus reported in Singapore, all of whom involve Chinese nationals from Wuhan. As concerns over the virus spread, Singaporeans have been flocking to buy masks, with many stores and pharmacies running out of stock.

The Government has said that there are enough surgical masks in the stockpile, if they are used when needed. Healthcare institutions have to get priority, but as a one-off measure, more than five million masks will be released to households.

Here are five things that you need to know about how to collect your masks.

1. Who will the masks be given to?

The Government will give more than 5.2 million masks to over 1.3 million households. Each household will get four masks. All local households in private and public housing estates will be eligible.

This is a one-time government measure.

2. When can the masks be collected?

Mask collection will start progressively from Saturday (Feb 1), according to the distribution plan by each constituency. It is expected to be completed by Feb 9.

The public can collect their masks from 2pm to 10pm on Saturday and 10am to 9pm from Sunday to Feb 9.

Residents living in public housing will get to collect their masks from Saturday while those living in private housing will collect their masks from next Thursday.

Priority will be given to areas with a higher number of vulnerable residents as well as rental block and Pioneer Generation residents.

3. Where can I collect my masks?

Residents living in public estates can collect them at one of 654 residents' committee centres (RCs) or one of 89 community centres (CCs) while those living in private estates can do so at CCs.

4. What do I need to bring for verification?

You will need to bring your NRIC to verify your home address.

5. How can I obtain more information on the mask distribution process?

You can check RC noticeboards, digital display panels and social media platforms on when and where to collect the masks.