Hangout with ST: ST Singaporean of the Year and Valentine's Day special

SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format and is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman.

In this week's episode, they discuss whether certain punishments meted out are too heavy, such as in the case of the Chinese art student who faces deportation for throwing pudding at a police officer; The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2018 winner; and a special Valentine's Day segment.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include how private-hire car drivers can protect themselves during disagreements with passengers, the death of actor Aloysius Pang from injuries suffered in an overseas military exercise, and the HIV Registry data leak that saw the confidential information of more than 14,200 people with HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) compromised.