Hangout with ST: Remembering actor Aloysius Pang

Join multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman as they talk about the hottest topics this week.
Join multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman as they talk about the hottest topics this week.
Published
33 min ago
SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format and is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman.

In this week's episode, they remember the late actor Aloysius Pang; discuss matters concerning the Central Provident Fund's Retirement Sum Scheme payout; and hardcore BTS fans.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include the secret to Japanese decluttering expert Marie Kondo's success; why MediShield Life paid just $4.50 for a man's post-subsidised bill; and if the #10YearChallenge is more than just a harmless meme.

