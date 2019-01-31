Hangout with ST: Why are American TV shows like The Bachelor still shaming Asian food?

SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format and is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman.

In this week's episode, they discuss what can be done in the wake of the HIV Registry data leak that saw the confidential information of more than 14,200 people with HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) compromised, the brouhaha over colourful bras and the shaming of Asian food on American reality show The Bachelor.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include the death of actor Aloysius Pang from injuries suffered in an overseas military exercise.

The secret to Japanese decluttering expert Marie Kondo's success and why MediShield Life paid just $4.50 for a man's post-subsidised bill have also been featured in previous episodes.