Hangout with ST: Spat between Gojek driver and passenger, CNY celebrations

SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format and is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman.

In this week's episode, they discuss with MP Ang Hin Kee, executive adviser to both National Taxi Association and National Private Hire Vehicles Association, how private-hire car drivers can protect themselves during disagreements with passengers; flexible working arrangement for seniors; and this year's Chinese New Year celebrations.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include the death of actor Aloysius Pang from injuries suffered in an overseas military exercise, the secret to Japanese decluttering expert Marie Kondo's success and the HIV Registry data leak that saw the confidential information of more than 14,200 people with HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) compromised.