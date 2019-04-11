Hangout with ST: Jewel Changi Airport, Avengers: Endgame and super fungus Candida auris

SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format.

This week's episode is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Rachel Quek.

They will talk about relooking the term "influencer"; the super fungus Candida auris; the extreme things people do to avoid spoilers for shows such as Avengers: Endgame and Game Of Thrones; and the preview of Jewel Changi Airport.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include expansion plans for Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa; suicide prevention and what people can do to help affected family members and friends; colorectal cancer and things you need to know; and how private-hire car drivers can protect themselves during disagreements with passengers.