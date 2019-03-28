Hangout with ST: Malaysia's 'Reform Princess' serving her final term as MP and things to know about colorectal cancer

SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format and is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman.

In this week's episode, they will talk about Malaysia's "Reform Princess" serving her final term as Member of Parliament (MP); colorectal cancer and things you need to know; and the Urban Redevelopment Authority's plans to revitalise Orchard Road and the Central Business District.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include the Christchurch terror attacks and dealing with hate speech; suicide prevention and what people can do to help affected family members and friends; the Ministry of Education's move to abolish secondary school streaming by 2024; and how private-hire car drivers can protect themselves during disagreements with passengers.