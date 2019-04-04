Hangout with ST: Integrated resorts expansion and Singapore's fake news Bill

SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format and is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman.

In this week's episode, they will talk about how to reduce over-reliance on smartphones; the new Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Bill that was introduced in Parliament earlier this week, and expansion plans for Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include the Christchurch terror attacks and dealing with hate speech; suicide prevention and what people can do to help affected family members and friends; colorectal cancer and things you need to know; and how private-hire car drivers can protect themselves during disagreements with passengers.