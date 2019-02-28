Hangout with ST: Trump-Kim Hanoi summit and suicide prevention

Join multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman as they talk about the hottest topics this week.
SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format and is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman.

In this week's episode, they discuss the Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi, Vietnam; suicide prevention and what people can do to help affected friends and family; and how a teen's online gripe about her graduation trip sparked debate.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include how private-hire car drivers can protect themselves during disagreements with passengers, the HIV Registry data leak and how the Budget 2019 affects viewers.

Topics: 

