Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 29

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, July 29.
Covid-19 cluster linked to Punggol Primary cleaner grows to 7; mandatory swabbing for pupils, staff
The school will switch to home-based learning from Thursday to Aug 6.
Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin advised to resign by allies in his PN ruling alliance, govt sources say
The Palace insisted the King did not consent to the government's unilateral move to revoke ordinances that the ruler had earlier approved.
School holiday on Aug 10 remains despite postponed NDP: MOE
The Monday (Aug 23) after the postponed NDP will not be a school holiday.
Olympics: Injured Yu Mengyu vows to battle on in table tennis bronze medal match
She faces world No. 2 Mima Ito in the third-place play-off which starts at 7pm.
129 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 30 linked to Jurong Fishery Port
There were also two new cases linked to the KTV cluster, taking its total to 249 cases.
Stricter cleaning regime in S'pore for premises with more vulnerable occupants or high footfall from July 30
Some 180 eldercare facilities are set to implement the regime on July 30; 1,100 coffee shops are slated to do so by March.
askST: What does oxygen supplementation for Covid-19 patients involve?
Extra oxygen is given through nasal prongs or an oxygen mask. This is different from being on a ventilator.
Tesla delivers first cars in Singapore five months after opening sales portal here
ST understands only a handful were collected on Thursday, with more planned over the following days.
S'porean studying at top British university convicted of filming multiple women, mostly in local toilets
He pleaded guilty to seven counts of insulting a woman's modesty and an offence under the Films Act.
The Life List: 6 places in S'pore to pick up new activewear
Check out new-to-Singapore brands like Sweaty Betty and local labels such as Butter and Fitta Active.