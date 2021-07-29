S'porean studying at top British university convicted of filming multiple women in local toilets

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean student from a top university in Britain has admitted to filming multiple women inside local toilets, a district court heard on Thursday (July 29).

The offender, who is now 23, pleaded guilty to seven counts of insulting a woman's modesty and an offence under the Films Act.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Foo Shi Hao then applied to the court for the gag order on the offender's identity to be lifted, noting that the victims were unanimous in supporting the move.

The gag order had been issued earlier to protect the women, who could be identified if the man is named.

The order also does not allow the university to be named as doing so could lead to the man's identity.

Urging the court to deny the application, defence lawyer Ashvin Hariharan pointed out that the prosecution had been unsuccessful in making a similar application previously.

When District Judge Tan Jen Tse ruled that the gag order can be lifted, the defence said it may bring the matter to the High Court. In the meantime, the gag order remains.

One of the man's offences took place in 2015, when he placed a video recording device in the bathroom of a hotel room and filmed a woman as she was taking a shower.

He committed a similar offence the following year. This time, he placed a recording device in a toilet in an apartment in the eastern part of Singapore and filmed another woman.

In earlier proceedings, the court heard that he started his studies at the university in 2018.

On Thursday, Judge Tan called for a report to assess the man's suitability for probation. The case has been adjourned to Aug 26.

For each charge of insulting a woman's modesty, an offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined.