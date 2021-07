SINGAPORE - Tesla delivered its first cars - the Model 3 - to customers on Thursday (July 29) morning - five months after the American electric car brand opened its sales portal here, and five years after founder Elon Musk started accepting worldwide pre-bookings for its most affordable car.

The delivery took place just after 10am at Tesla's unfinished showroom-cum-service centre in Toa Payoh Lorong 8, which was previously occupied by Nissan.