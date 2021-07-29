129 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 30 linked to Jurong Fishery Port

SINGAPORE - There were 129 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases on Thursday (July 29), including 30 cases from the cluster linked to the Jurong Fishery Port.

This brings the total number of cases in the cluster to 962 as at noon on Thursday.

There were also two new cases linked to the KTV cluster, taking its total to 249 cases.

Of the 129 locally transmitted cases, 68 were linked to previous cases and had already been quarantined, while another 11 linked cases were detected through surveillance.

The remaining 50 were new unlinked cases.

Among the cases are four seniors aged above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

There were also four imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health.

Three of these cases were detected on arrival in Singapore, while one developed symptoms during SHN or isolation.

As at Thursday afternoon, the total number of cases in Singapore stands at 64,722.

More details will be announced on Thursday night.