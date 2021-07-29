School holiday on Aug 10 remains despite postponed NDP: MOE

SINGAPORE - There is no change to the scheduled school holiday on Aug 10, the day after National Day, the Ministry of Education (MOE) told The Straits Times on Wednesday (July 28).

MOE also told ST that the Monday (Aug 23) after the postponed National Day Parade (NDP) will not be a school holiday.

National Day, which falls on Aug 9, is a public holiday, and MOE designates Aug 10 as a school holiday.

This arrangement remains in place unaffected by the postponed NDP, which will take place on Aug 21 instead of on National Day.

The NDP was postponed as Singapore reverted to stricter measures under phase two (heightened alert) for a month, starting July 22 and lasting till Aug 18.

Instead, a small ceremonial parade will commemorate National Day on Aug 9, similar to the one held last year at the Padang. This year, it will be held at the Marina Bay floating platform.