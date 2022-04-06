Singapore sets aside close to $500m to kick-start tourism recovery from Covid-19

SINGAPORE - Close to half a billion dollars has been set aside to kick-start Singapore's tourism sector and bring travellers back as the Covid-19 pandemic comes under control and borders reopen.

A wellness festival and an action sports facility in Orchard Road where visitors can skate, surf, ski and snowboard are among new initiatives that will be launched, for a start.

"The Government has earmarked close to half a billion dollars to support the tourism recovery in the coming years," said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan at the opening of the Tourism Industry Conference organised by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on Wednesday (April 6), held at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre.

He said Singapore recognises it will take a few years for international travel to fully resume, but that in the immediate term, the country needs to recapture pent-up travel demand to speed up the recovery of the tourism sector.

The moves follow the opening of Singapore's borders to fully vaccinated travellers without requiring Covid-19 testing or quarantine.

The country will have to differentiate itself from other destinations, and this will involve curating and creating attractions and events with a sustainability and wellness focus, as well as defending the Republic's position as a "Global-Asia" node for business tourism, said Singapore Tourism Board (STB) chief executive Keith Tan, who also spoke at the event on Wednesday.

On the urban wellness front, this year will see the launch of the inaugural, nationwide Wellness Festival Singapore in June, with offerings such as a multi-sensory pop-up at Gardens by the Bay with wellness masterclasses, as well as the inaugural Livewell Festival at Sentosa.

"We must position Singapore's status as an urban wellness haven, as a busy city yet with easy access to wellness offerings for everyone," said STB's Mr Tan, who called on tourism players to raise the wellness content in their products, activities and tours.

A 2021 report by non-profit organisation the Global Wellness Institute estimated that wellness tourism would be a US$1.1 trillion (S$1.5 trillion) market by 2025.

In priming Singapore for recovery, areas of focus will include developing the Republic as a sustainable urban destination to draw a growing segment of conscious travellers.

On the sustainability front, this year Singapore will participate in the Global Destination Sustainability Index for the first time, to benchmark its sustainability performance against other Mice (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) destinations.

The push for sustainability will also be supported by the launch of the Tourism Sustainability Programme, which will provide tourism businesses with resources to identify strategic areas to embark on or expand their sustainability efforts.

This will include grants to improve companies' competitiveness; supporting the development and test-bedding of sustainable solutions via the Singapore Tourism Accelerator; and continuing to educate and share best practices, such as via the Singapore Hotel Sustainability Roadmap.