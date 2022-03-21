Hotels in S'pore should achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 as part of new roadmap

SINGAPORE - Hotels here should aim to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

To hit that goal, they should start reducing emissions by 2030 and start tracking their carbon emissions by next year.

These are some of the targets set out by the Singapore Hotel Association (SHA) and Singapore Tourism Board (STB) in the Hotel Sustainability Roadmap launched on Monday (March 21). It is the first time such targets are set out for the hotel industry in Singapore.

The roadmap is also believed to be the first of its kind in the world.

Speaking at the launch at the Hotel Sustainability Conference and Exhibition that took place at SandsExpo & Convention Centre, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan said the roadmap is meant to outline strategies for the hotel industry, and also align the sustainability efforts across hotels for a greater impact.

A green hotel, for example,is one that is built with sustainable materials, deploys smart automated solutions to optimise resources, and influences hotel guests to be environmentally conscious travellers.

"This is not merely a pipe dream made up of far-fetched ideas. This can be a reality across all hotels here in Singapore," said Mr Tan.

Another aim set out in the roadmap is for 60 per cent of room hotel stock to attain internationally-recognised hotel sustainability certification by 2025.

Four focus areas have been identified in the roadmap to ensure that the hotels' sustainability efforts will result in impactful environmental outcomes.

These are: water conservation, waste management, recycling, and the circular economy, which can involve practices such as using artificial-intelligence to power food waste solutions.

Other focus areas include energy conservation, such as by using solar panels, and sustainable sourcing and procurement, such as by using locally sourced produce.

The roadmap also sets out strategies and initiatives to help hotels reach these targets.

For example, they can tap on STB's funds to support their sustainability initiatives, or partner the Enterprise Singapore through the Sustainability Marketplace.

The marketplace, which was also launched on Monday, roped in about 20 companies to provide solutions to help hotels reduce carbon emissions.