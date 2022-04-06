Action sports, chocolate factory: New experiences in S'pore from as early as this year

SINGAPORE- With Singapore relaxing domestic Covid-19 rules and opening up its borders, the Singapore Tourism Board is gearing up for recovery. Several new attractions and experiences are being planned to capture pent-up travel demand. Here are some of them:

1. Action sports facility in Somerset

Singapore-based adventure sports company The Ride Side will be setting up an action sports facility at the vacant site next to the Somerset Skate Park.

Called Trifecta, the facility will allow visitors to skate, surf, ski and snowboard at various arenas inspired by the skate bowls of California, the waves in Bali, and the powdery snow in Japan.

The slopes in the snow arena will be powered by the first virtual reality ski simulator in Asia to mimic the uneven terrain of a natural mountain. For surfing in wave pools, technology will be incorporated to generate water columns of 1.5m.

Apart from the arenas, this attraction will also feature eateries and retail stores. Spanning over 49,611 sq ft, this facility is part of plans to rejuvenate Orchard Road, Singapore's prime shopping belt.

2. Electric go-karts in Sentosa

A new racing and interactive gaming activity in Sentosa is being worked on by the Sentosa Development Corporation and Palawan Innovation Studios. Known as HyperDrive, the new attraction will use electric go-karts in a move to become more sustainable.

3. Chocolate factory in Dempsey