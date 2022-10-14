5 measures in new $1.5b package to help Singaporeans cope with rising costs

SINGAPORE - Cash payouts, more Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers and public transport subsidies are among the relief measures announced on Friday in a new $1.5 billion support package to combat the rising cost of living due to inflation.

Here are five things to note from the latest package:

1. Up to $500 Cost-of-Living Special Payment

Cash of up to $500 will be given out to 2.5 million eligible adult Singaporeans in December 2022. This is on top of the up to $200 cash that lower-income Singaporeans will get in December from the GST Assurance Package. No application is required.

Those eligible would be Singaporeans aged 21 or above in 2023, with assessable income for the year of assessment 2022 of not more than $100,000. They should also not own more than one property.

Those with assessable income of up to $22,000 will receive $500. This is generally the point from which one has to start paying personal income taxes.

Those with assessable income of between $22,000 and $34,000 - about the 40th percentile of income earners - will get $400.

Those with assessable income of between $34,000 and $100,000 - about the 80th percentile of income earners - will get $300.

2. Additional $100 CDC vouchers

An additional $100 in CDC vouchers will be distributed to every Singaporean household in January 2023.

This will be on top of the $200 in vouchers announced in Budget 2022, to be also distributed in January, as part of the enhanced Assurance Package to offset the goods and services tax increase.

A second round of $200 in vouchers, also announced in Budget 2022, will be distributed in 2024.

No application is needed.