Train, bus fares to rise by 4 to 5 cents for adults from Dec 26

SINGAPORE - Public transport fares will rise for the second year running, going up by 2.9 per cent, with bus and train rides costing four to five cents more from Dec 26 for adults who pay by card.

Concessionary fares for seniors, students, people with disabilities and low-wage workers will go up by one cent per trip, said the Public Transport Council (PTC) Wednesday following its annual fare review exercise. There are about two million commuters in this group, or half of Singaporeans.

Cash fares and the fees for monthly passes will remain unchanged.

From Dec 26, adult commuters paying by card will spend four cents more for journeys of up to 8.2km, and five cents more for journeys longer than 8.2km.

About 54 per cent of public transport journeys taken by adults are below 8.2km.

With the latest hike, a trip between the Boon Lay and Clementi stations on the East-West Line, which is 8.2km in distance, will cost $1.45 for adult commuters using travel cards, up from $1.41 currently.

An 11.5km MRT trip from Harbourfront to Paya Lebar will cost $1.64, up from $1.59.

The PTC said the fare hike could have been much higher.

Citing a significant rise in costs from 2020 to 2021 fuelled by soaring fuel prices, the PTC said the current fare formula would have actually allowed for a maximum fare increase of 13.5 per cent.

A major contributor to this was the increase in energy costs, which rose by 117 per cent in 2021 due to the global energy crunch, the PTC said.

Transport operators SMRT Trains and SBS Transit had both applied for the full 13.5 per cent fare increase this year, citing energy costs, global inflation and challenges in hiring and retaining talent while maintaining high levels of service and reliability.

PTC said it was able to limit the fare increase to 2.9 per cent because the Government is forking out an additional $200 million in public transport subsidies in 2023, on top of the more than $2 billion in subsidies it already pumps in annually.

The remaining increase of 10.6 per cent will be rolled over to future fare reviews.