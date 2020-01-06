Parliament: $1b needed to speed up, complete building of cycling path network; accidents involving e-scooters fall by 30%

SINGAPORE - More than $1 billion will be needed to speed up and complete plans to triple the cycling path network in Singapore to about 1,300km, Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min said in Parliament on Monday (Jan 6).

His ministry is now in talks with the Finance Ministry to get the extra funding, he added, without elaborating.

The new plans come amid a recent ban on the use of e-scooters on footpaths to improve pedestrians' safety.

Since the ban on Nov 5, accidents involving e-scooters have dropped by about 30 per cent, said Dr Lam, adding that further reduction can be expected as enforcement is stepped up.

He was replying to three MPs on issues relating to the use of personal mobility devices.

The Government announced last August that it aimed to triple the cycling path network from the current 440km to 1,300km by 2030, but last month, Dr Lam said it aimed to hasten plans by "a couple of years".

On Monday, he said: "We will accelerate the pace of implementation by a few years. We are discussing with Housing Board, NParks and the local town councils on a practical timeline."

More details on the funding will be announced during the debate on the new budget for the Transport Ministry.

The decision to quicken the pace of building the cycling network is prompted by concerns of e-scooter users about connectivity in Singapore.

Currently, they can use only 440km of cycling paths. Before the ban, they had access to 5,500km of footpaths as well.

Since the ban, more than 300 summonses have been issued against reckless riders, said Dr Lam, replying to a question by Mr Ang Wei Neng (Jurong GRC).

In addition, about 6,000 advisories had been issued to remind riders of the new regulations as of Dec 31.

From this year, those caught riding on footpaths can be fined up to $2,000, jailed a maximum of three months or both.

The footpath ban was announced after a series of accidents involving e-scooters, which resulted in the death of a 65-year-old woman cyclist and several pedestrians being injured.

The LTA had said that as of Dec 31, there were more than 75,000 registered e-scooters in Singapore, a 25 per cent drop from the month before.

The drop coincides with a scheme that offered $100 to e-scooter owners who disposed of their machines without a safety certificate by the end of last year. The LTA had said it received about 30,000 applications for the grant.