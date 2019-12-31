6,000 warnings given in December to those riding e-scooters on footpaths, almost double the number in November

SINGAPORE - More than 6,000 warnings were issued to e-scooter riders who were caught riding on footpaths in December, almost double the number from November, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Tuesday (Dec 31)

The figures were released a day before a zero-tolerance policy for the offence kicks in.

From tomorrow, those caught riding on footpaths can be fined up to $2,000, jailed for up to three months or both.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, LTA said it will step up patrols island-wide to ensure strict enforcement of the law.

"Our roving CCTVs will continue to be deployed at different locations to augment enforcement efforts.

"In addition, we also receive reports of errant PMD riders from the public through the MyTransport.SG mobile application," it added.

The stricter regulations followed a series of e-scooter-related accidents in Singapore, which left a 65-year-old cyclist dead and several other pedestrians injured.

E-scooters can still be used on the 440km network of cycling paths, which the Government plans to triple by 2030.

LTA also said on Tuesday that the number of registered e-scooters in Singapore now stands at over 75,000, a 25 per cent drop from the figure in November.

An early-disposal scheme aimed at getting owners to dispose of e-scooters without a safety certification was responsible for the drop in numbers.

The scheme, which gives owners of registered e-scooters $100 for trading in the devices, have been popular after the e-scooter footpath ban kicked in.

It ends on Tuesday, but owners will still be able to dispose of their devices for free at designated disposal points up till end-March next year.

LTA said: "As at 31 December, we have received close to 30,000 applications from owners to dispose of their registered e-scooters.

"Owners are encouraged to dispose their non-UL2272 certified devices early to protect themselves and their neighbours from unnecessary fire risks."