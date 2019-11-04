E-scooter disposal incentive extended to Dec 31, more disposal points added

SINGAPORE - Owners of non-compliant e-scooters can continue to dispose of their devices and collect the $100 incentive until the end of the year.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said it will extend by a month, the deadline for users to dispose of their non-UL2272-certified e-scooters.

This is to encourage more people to come forward, the authority said.

More than 30 additional disposal points will also be added islandwide, taking the total number of such centres to about 200.

Since the introduction of the early disposal incentive in September, LTA has received more than 9,000 applications from owners to dispose of their registered non-UL2272-certified e-scooters.

Of the 100,000 registered e-scooters here, about 80,000 are not UL2272-certified and will be banned from public places from July 1, 2020.

This includes cycling paths and park connector networks (PCNs).

On Monday (Nov 4), Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min announced in Parliament that e-scooters will be banned from footpaths from Nov 5, in the latest and toughest measure yet to address public safety concerns surrounding their use.

Those caught flouting the rules can be fined up to $2,000 and/or jailed for up to three months if convicted.

The additional designated disposal points are:

1. Block 435B Fernvale Rd S(792435). Loading and unloading area

Date and time: Dec 2, 2019, 5pm - 9pm

2. Parking spaces 746-748 at surface carpark, B19 near Block 44/46 Bedok South Rd S(460044)

Date and time: Dec 12, 2019, 5pm - 9pm

3. Near Multi-purpose Hall, Block 635 Choa Chu Kang North 6 S(680635)

Date and time: Dec 7, 2019, 10am - 2pm

4. Parking spaces 479-481 at carpark Y12 at the gable end near Block 165 Yishun Ring Rd S(760165)

Date and time: Dec 7, 2019, 10am - 2pm

5. Along service road, between Blocks 718A/718 Woodlands Ave 6 S(730718)

Date and time: Dec 7, 2019, 5pm - 9pm

6. Parking lot at Block 522 Hougang Ave 6 S(530522)

Date and time: Dec 7, 2019, 5pm - 9pm

7. Store beside bin compound beside Block 150 Lor 1 Toa Payoh S(310150)

Date and time: Dec 8, 2019, 10am - 2pm

8. Block 25 Teck Whye Lane S(680025)

Date and time: Dec 8, 2019, 10am - 2pm

9. Near Block 11 Toh Yi Drive Bin Centre S(590011)

Date and time: Dec 8, 2019, 5pm - 9pm

10. Block 119 McNair Road S(320119). Parking spaces 130-132, next to bin centre

Date and time: Dec 8, 2019, 5pm - 9pm

11. Heavy vehicle park at Block 474 Jurong West Street 41 S(640474). Next to bin centre

Date and time: Dec 9, 2019, 5pm - 9pm

12.Loading and unloading spaces next to Block 197A Boon Lay Drive S(641197)

Date and time: Dec 12, 2019, 5pm - 9pm

13. Outside bin centre, carpark near Block 53 Chai Chee Street S(460053)

Date and time: Dec 14, 2019, 10am - 2pm

14. Near multi-storey carpark Block 248A Compassvale Road S(541248)

Date and time: Dec 14,2019, 10am - 2pm

15. Parking spaces 339-340 at Block 845, Tampines Street 83 S(520845)

Date and time: Dec 14, 2019, 5pm - 9pm

16. Block 84 Commonwealth Close S(140084). Open area in front of bin centre

Date and time: Dec 14, 2019, 5pm - 9pm

17. Block 415A Ang Mo Kio Ave 10 S(561415). Communal Hall, near Teck Ghee Community Club

Date and time: Dec 15, 2019, 10am - 2pm

18. Parking spaces 321-323 at Carpark SI 10 near Block 146/154 Simei Street 1 S(520154)

Date and time: Dec 15, 2019, 10am - 2pm

19. Space next to bin centre near Block 119 Marsiling Rise S(730119)

Date and time: Dec 15, 2019, 5pm - 9pm

20. Parking spaces 253-255 in carpark INY26 opposite Block 816 Yishun Street 81 S(760816)

Date and time: Dec 15, 2019, 5pm - 9pm

21. Near multi-storey carpark Block 351 Canberra Road S(750351)

Date and time: Dec 16, 2019, 5pm - 9pm

22. Carpark next to Block 551 Bedok North Avenue 1 S(460551).

Date and time: Dec 19, 2019, 5pm - 9pm

23. Block 201 Toa Payoh North S(310201). Parking spaces 73-75, next to bin centre

Date and time: Dec 21, 2019, 10am - 2pm

24. Block 962A Jurong West St 91 S(641962). Lorry bay near multi-storey carpark

Date and time: Dec 21, 2019, 10am - 2pm

25. Beside bin centre in front of Block 149 Petir Road S(670149)

Date and time: Dec 21, 2019, 5pm - 9pm

26. Block 145 Potong Pasir Avenue 2, S(350142). Parking spaces 80-82, behind temple

Date and time: Dec 21, 2019, 5pm - 9pm

27. Parking space near Block 323 Clementi Avenue 5 S(120323)

Date and time: Dec 22, 2019, 10am - 2pm

28. Loading and unloading spaces near Block 682 Jurong West Central 1 S(640682). Opposite Block 682A

Date and time: Dec 22, 2019, 5pm - 9pm

29. Carpark near Block 242 Serangoon Avenue 3 S(550242)

Date and time: Dec 22, 2019, 5pm - 9pm

30. Open Surface Carpark at Blk 569 Pasir Ris Street 51 S(510569)

Date and time: Dec 28, 2019, 10am - 2pm

31. Next to bin centre at Block 507 Tampines Central 1 S(520507)

Date and time: Dec 28, 2019, 5pm - 9pm

32. Block 9 Gloucester Road S(210009). Parking spaces 153-155 in carpark TPKJ1, next to bin centre

Date and time: Dec 28, 2019, 5pm - 9pm