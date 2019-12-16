Fake news law: Opposition politician Lim Tean told to correct Facebook posts alleging that Govt spends more on foreign than local students

SINGAPORE - Opposition politician and lawyer Lim Tean was asked on Monday (Dec 16) to correct his misleading Facebook posts that implied that the Government spends more on foreign students than Singapore students.

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung, who initiated the corrections, said the People's Voice party chief's statements that the Government spends $167 million on Singapore students and $238 million on foreign students are false and misleading.

"The Ministry of Education’s annual budget is $13 billion, almost all of which is spent on Singapore citizens," the Government's fact-checking website Factually said on Monday. "The $167 million cited by Mr Lim refers only to bursaries for Singaporean tertiary students, and grossly understates MOE’s total spending on Singaporean citizens for education."

The figures of $167 million and $238 million are therefore not comparable, the Government said.

"The more appropriate comparison should be nearly $13 billion spent on Singaporean students to provide subsidised education for all Singaporean students at all levels, as against the $238 million attributed to foreign students referred to by Mr Lim Tean, which is less than 2 per cent of the total education budget," the Government added.

This is the fourth time the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) is used since it came into force on Oct 2.

The correction direction requires Mr Lim to carry, in full, a correction notice at the top of both Facebook posts.

Mr Lim was secretary-general of the National Solidarity Party between 2015 and 2017 before founding People's Voice.

When contacted, Mr Lim said he will be putting up a response on Facebook in due course.