SDP complies with correction directions initiated by MOM under fake news law

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) complied on Sunday (Dec 15) with correction orders mandated by the Government on three online posts which dealt with the issue of local employment of professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs).

But the opposition party said it plans to apply to cancel the correction notices.

On its Facebook page, it continued to argue its case in a letter addressed to Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, which was signed off by SDP vice-chairman John Tan.

The SDP had posted the letter on Sunday afternoon at about 2.30pm, in a response to the correction notices, which were sent to the opposition party by the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) Office under Mrs Teo's instruction on Saturday.

Then, at around 5pm, the SDP issued the correction notices, but continued to argue that the "conclusions that Manpower Minister Josephine Teo has come to are disputable".

"Under Pofma, we have to comply with the order but we will be applying to cancel the Correction Directions," said the SDP.

This statement came after each of the three correction notes.

To cancel the correction direction, the SDP will have to apply to the Manpower Minister. If the application is refused, it can then file an appeal with the High Court.

The SDP has to comply with the correction direction even if its application or appeal is pending.

The party had been asked to correct two of its Facebook posts and an online article that claimed local PMET employment had plunged, in the third use of the law against fake news in recent weeks. The MOM said in fact that the statement was wrong, and employment of local PMETs had increased since 2015.

This meant the opposition party had to put up corrections alongside the posts and article and link to the facts provided by the MOM on the Government's fact-checking website Factually.

The MOM, which initiated the corrections, had criticised the motive behind the online posts and article on Singapore's population policy.

It said on Saturday: "These false and misleading statements by the SDP have a singular objective - to stoke fear and anxiety among local PMETs.

"It is important to set the facts straight so that Singaporeans are not misled."