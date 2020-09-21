Emmy Awards: Most memorable looks from the virtual ceremony

SINGAPORE - The 72nd Emmy Awards was a novel affair this year with no red carpet in sight and host Jimmy Kimmel speaking to an empty Los Angeles theatre.

Taking place as a virtual ceremony for the first time in award show history, stars dialled in remotely, with the occasional in-person appearance from a celebrity presenting an award.

The Emmys 2020 fashion parade was a mixed bag of luxury loungewear, full-length gowns and even political t-shirts referencing the Black Lives Matter movement.

With the 140 or so celebrities calling into the Awards from various locations, it was a little hard to fully appreciate the outfits via live telecast.

But Kimmel, who addressed the need for an awards show during the coronavirus pandemic, said it best: "It's fun - and right now we need fun."

The Straits Times rounds up some of the best and most memorable looks of the awards.

JENNIFER ANISTON



Marking her return to the Emmys with her first nomination after 11 years for The Morning Show, Hollywood darling Jennifer Aniston excited with her multiple outfit changes.

The first, a classic Jen look - sleeveless vintage Dior black dress with statement diamonds - in person at the ceremony; and later, a floaty pink kimono she changed into when she got comfortable back home.

But really, she gets our vote for bringing together fellow Friends alumni and "roommates" Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow for a cheeky video call.



TRACEE ELLIS ROSS



Before turning up to present the nominees for Best Writing in a Comedy Series, Black-ish's Tracee Ellis Ross stunned on her own red carpet at home - in a plunging chartreuse gold number from Alexandre Vauthier, Jimmy Choo heels and vintage Tiffany jewellery.

ZENDAYA



We are still a little torn about Zendaya's boldly structured Christopher John Rogers dress, but perhaps the mark of a commendable fashion statement is dividing audiences. The Euphoria star kept the rest of her outfit simple and elegant with Bulgari jewellery.

She later opted for a more conventional glittering custom Armani Prive gown, accepting her first Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series - making her the youngest person and second black actress to do so.

REGINA KING



Clinching the award for lead actress in a limited series, Watchmen's Regina King made a powerful statement - not just for her fuschia pantsuit, but for the t-shirt she paired it with depicting the victim of a botched raid and Black Lives Matter icon Breonna Taylor.

DAN LEVY



We imagine Dan Levy is patting himself on the back right now for his choice of a breezy Thom Browne kilt - which must have made getting up seven times in the night to receive an award much more comfortable.

It was also a tribute to the Schitt's Creek creator's character David Rose, who wore a similar get-up in the show's finale.

ALEX BORSTEIN



The Marvelous Mrs Maisel's Alex Borstein shed her tough, grubby Susie Myerson shell for an alluring ensemble - a lacy black slip and pink robe.

RUPAUL CHARLES



Taking home the Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program for RuPaul's Drag Race, the inimitable RuPaul Charles was calm but colourful in an arresting blazer.