Emmy Awards: Jeremy Strong wins best drama actor for Succession, Zendaya wins best drama actress for Euphoria

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Jeremy Strong on Sunday (Sept 20) won the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his role in HBO's family business drama Succession.

Strong plays heir apparent to his father's media and theme park empire in the critically acclaimed series about a powerful clan's wrangling for control of the conglomerate.

The actor bested co-star Brian Cox, Jason Bateman (Ozark), Sterling K Brown (This Is Us), Steve Carell (The Morning Show) and Billy Porter (Pose).

Meanwhile, Zendaya won the Emmy for lead actress for her role in bleak teen drama Euphoria, which follows a group of high school students as they navigate drugs, sex, love, identity and trauma.

The actress bested Laura Linney (Ozark), Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Olivia Colman (The Crown), and Killing Eve co-stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh.