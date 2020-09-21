Emmy Awards: Dark superhero satire Watchmen wins 11 awards, including best limited series

LOS ANGELES (AFP, REUTERS) - Dark superhero satire Watchmen on Sunday (Sept 20) won the Emmy for outstanding limited series, finishing the night honouring television's best with 11 statuettes.

HBO's eerily prescient comic book adaptation that debuted last October has struck a chord with many viewers as it confronts historic US racism, police violence and even mask-wearing - topics very much topping the news in the United States.

The series bested Little Fires Everywhere, Mrs America, Unbelievable and Unorthodox.

Watchmen actress Regina King won for her performance as the show's kick-ass police detective, while Yahya Abdul-Mateen II took best supporting actor.

Watchmen, which went into Sunday's ceremony with a leading 26 nods, also won for writing.

Creator Damon Lindeloff dedicated the Emmy to the victims and survivors of a 1921 massacre of the black community in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which partly inspired the series.