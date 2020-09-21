Emmy Awards: Offbeat Canadian hit Schitt's Creek wins best comedy, sweeps comedy categories

LOS ANGELES (AFP, REUTERS) - Offbeat Canadian hit Schitt's Creek on Sunday (Sept 20) won the Emmy for outstanding comedy series, capping a major sweep in their categories to open the unusual pandemic-era virtual ceremony honouring the best in television.

The comedy about a privileged family forced to live in a rundown motel failed to earn a single nomination in its first four years, but became a sleeper hit after airing on Netflix and signed off with a heartwarming final sixth season.

It bested seven other series - Curb Your Enthusiasm, Dead To Me, The Good Place, Insecure, The Kominsky Method, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and What We Do In The Shadows.

In the lead comedy acting awards, Schitt's Creek stars Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy won outstanding lead actress in a comedy and outstanding lead actor in a comedy respectively.

“This is completely overwhelming” said Daniel Levy, Levy’s son, who won for writing and directing as well as supporting actor. He accepted his awards from a restaurant in Ontario, Canada, where members of the cast and crew were gathered together, all wearing masks.

Annie Murphy was named best supporting actress.

The Schitt’s Creek winners got their trophies delivered by a person dressed in a custom black-and-white hazmat suit, designed to look like a tuxedo.