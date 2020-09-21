'Virtual' Emmys open with cardboard cutouts, remote video calls

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Host Jimmy Kimmel opened the Emmys on Sunday (Sept 20) from an empty Los Angeles theatre filled with cardboard cutouts of the nominees, marking the start of Hollywood's first major Covid-era award show.

"Hello and welcome to the pand-Emmys," said Kimmel, as producers cut to archive footage of a star-studded audience, before revealing the venue's empty seats.

Nominees for the 72nd Emmys - television's version of the Oscars - are beaming in remotely from their homes, with only a handful of special guest presenters appearing in person including Jennifer Aniston.

After last year's hostless Emmys, Kimmel joked: "You can't have a virus without a host."

The first prize of the night, best actress in a comedy series, went to Catherine O'Hara for Schitt's Creek, who was handed her award by a presenter in a hazmat suit at a socially distanced event for the show's cast in Toronto.