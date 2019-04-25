Jacqueline Wong snapped crying at home by HK paparazzi

HONG KONG - Last week, a top TVB executive said she had spoken to Jacqueline Wong and noted that "she is emotionally unstable".

Now the actress has been photographed crying at home by Hong Kong paparazzi, Sin Chew Daily reported.

Wong, 30, caught flak from the public last week after a 16-minute video surfaced of her getting intimate with singer Andy Hui in a taxi.

While she and Hui, 51, who is married to Cantopop queen Sammi Cheng, 46, have since apologised, the storm has not blown over yet.

Wong's career has taken a big dent, with TVB sidelining her for now as it recasts artists for shows and public appearances.

A theme song, sung by Wong, for TVB drama Come Home Love: Lo And Behold, which is now airing, has been replaced.

TVB had to placate advertisers who were worried over the impact of the fallout on their brands.

But TVB has no intentions to terminate Wong's contract, saying instead that it wants to give her time to find her feet again, post-scandal.

But netizens have not been so charitable, with talk that TVB actor Kenneth Ma, 45, her boyfriend, and Hui are not the only men in her life.

She reportedly also brought other men back to her home.

Wong said last week that she "did not know how to face Ma" but talk has it that she has since sent a text message to him, and that he has not responded yet.