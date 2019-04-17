Andy Hui scandal: Who is actress Jacqueline Wong?

SINGAPORE - Who is Jacqueline Wong, the 30-year-old TVB starlet caught canoodling with Hong Kong star Andy Hui in the back of a taxi?

A video of the two went viral on Tuesday (April 16), straining Hui's marriage to pop star Sammi Cheng and jeopardising Wong's relationship with fellow TVB actor Kenneth Ma.

Born in New York City, Wong is the youngest of four daughters. When she was seven, her family reportedly moved to Vancouver in Canada, where she attended Dr Annie B Jamieson Elementary School, Eric Hamber Secondary School and the University of British Columbia.

One of her older siblings is former ViuTV host Scarlett Wong, 37.

In 2012, Jacqueline Wong - who is fluent in English and Cantonese - won first runner-up in the Miss Hong Kong beauty pageant. A year later, she placed in the top 12 at the Miss World contest.

She was offered a contract with TVB and has appeared in several dramas mainly in supporting roles.

Although her first role was a cameo in the medical drama series The Hippocratic Crush II (2013), the parts she was given soon grew bigger. For example, she played a correctional officer in the prison drama Tomorrow Is Another Day (2014).

Related Story Andy Hui scandal: Actress Jacqueline Wong says she is very sorry for her actions

She also acted as a driven, ambitious woman in the drama Provocateur (2017), which won her the My Favourite TVB Supporting Actress award at the StarHub TVB Awards that year.

Last year, she also released the Cantonese single In My Heart, which is a theme song for the sitcom Come Home Love: Lo And Behold, which premiered in 2017.

She has more than 624,000 followers on Instagram (@jacquelinebwong).

She is said to have gotten together with Ma around 2016, when both worked together on the detective drama Inspector Gourmet (2016).

In 2018, both Wong and Ma came to Singapore to promote the launch of TVB's Big Big Channel, a multi-media platform that brings together broadcast television, online TV and social media.

During that visit, when Toggle asked Wong if Ma had proposed, she replied that there were no plans yet to tie the knot and that marriage was "a little far away".

Ma also told Toggle: "It seems (Wong) has not thought about marriage yet."

But he added that she was attentive and would take note of everyday items used by him. "If she sees that the items are spoilt, she will buy a new one for me," he said.