Descendants Of The Sun couple Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki to divorce

Korean celebrity couple Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo who tied the knot in real life in 2017 after playing a sizzling couple on screen, have announced their split.

Song Joong Ki, 33, who gave a statement to fans through his lawyer said that he hoped for an amicable divorce.

He officially filed for divorce from Song Hye Kyo, 37, at the Seoul Family Court on Wednesday (June 26).

The statement shared with online portal Soompi read: “Hello. This is Song Joong Ki. First, I’d like to apologise for delivering this unfortunate news to the many fans who love and care for me.

“I have begun the process of filing for divorce from Song Hye Kyo. Rather than denouncing one another and arguing over who is to blame, I hope that the divorce process can be wrapped up amicably.

“I ask for your understanding in regards to the fact that it is difficult to discuss the details of my personal life, and I will recover from my current wounds and do my utmost as an actor to repay you through great productions in the future. Thank you.”

On Thursday, Song Hye Kyo's agency United Artists Agency (UAA) also released an official statement about the divorce proceedings, saying that the split was due to differences in their personalities.

A representative of the agency, in a statement to Soompi, said: “We find it unfortunate that we are greeting you with unhappy news. After careful consideration, actress Song Hye Kyo and her husband are taking the first steps toward a divorce.

“The reason for the divorce is differences in personality, and because the two were unable to overcome their differences, they were forced to come to this decision.

"We respectfully ask for your understanding in regards to the fact that we cannot confirm any further details out of respect for the two actors’ personal lives. Additionally, we urge you to refrain from making scandalous posts and speculative comments.”



The celebrity couple met while filming the 2016 hit drama series Descendants Of The Sun.

PHOTO: KYO1122/INSTAGRAM



Earlier this year, South Korean media had speculated that the Song-Song couple, as they are most popularly known, were going through a possible divorce, as Song Hye Kyo had appeared in public without her wedding ring.

During his press conference for his latest drama Arthdal Chronicles last month, Song Joong Ki seemed to have put the rumours to rest, after he spoke about how his relationship with Song Hye Kyo has changed since their marriage.

He said: "Nothing changed too drastically, but I do feel like I’ve become more emotionally stable as a result. I feel like all married people would understand this feeling."



The couple married on Oct 31, 2017 in an intimate outdoor ceremony at Yeong Bin Gwan, a Korean-style banquet annex to The Shilla hotel in Seoul. PHOTO: WEIBO



Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo married on Oct 31, 2017 in an intimate outdoor ceremony at Yeong Bin Gwan, a Korean-style banquet annex to The Shilla hotel in Seoul.

Despite tight security, photos of the couple on a lawn – she, in a white low-cut gown, looking at him – also surfaced on Weibo.

According to reports, the groom was in tears before he even said his vows. She also shed tears during the ceremony.

It was reported that they had their honeymoon in Europe.

He played special forces captain Yoo Si Jin, while she played doctor Kang Mo Yeon.