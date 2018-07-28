Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki to star in own TV dramas

SEOUL • Following a break of about two years, married couple Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki will each star in his or her own TV dramas, in their return to the small screen.

Song Joong-ki confirmed on Thursday his upcoming production will be a tvN period-fantasy drama tentatively titled Asadal Chronicles.

He will star as a character with a tragic fate who tries to revolt against the fabled kingdom of Asadal.

The drama series is expected to be a blockbuster production with other big-name cast members such as Kim Ji-won and Jang Dong-gun.

It will be Song and Kim's second time working together, following Descendants Of The Sun in 2016.

Song Hye-kyo is also to star in a tvN series, tentatively titled Boyfriend.

She will play the daughter of an influential politician who marries into a wealthy family. She is cold and ignorant, but changes after meeting the male lead character.

Her partner will be national heartthrob Park Bo-gum. The casting, confirmed earlier this month, grabbed the public's attention as Park is known to be close to Song Joong-ki, as they had starred together in an ad campaign.

Though shooting for Asadal Chronicles and Boyfriend is to start soon, Asadal Chronicles is set to air next year, as the production involves a great deal of computer graphics post-production. Boyfriend will air later this year.

Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki made waves as an on-screen couple in the mega-hit series, Descendants Of The Sun, before going on to marry in real life last year.

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK