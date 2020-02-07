Coronavirus: American pop group 98° postpone Singapore concert

SINGAPORE - American pop group 98° has postponed their upcoming Asian tour due to the coronavirus outbreak, including a concert at The Star Theatre here on Feb 20.

The quartet posted on social media: "Due to travel restrictions resulting from the current international health emergency, we have rescheduled our dates in Asia.

"The health and safety of our fans is our utmost priority as we take these necessary precautions for all concert goers throughout the region. We are really looking forward to seeing you in May."

The band posted new dates for their concerts in the Philippines but has not confirmed the rescheduled date for the Singapore show.

The quartet are known for hits from the 1990s and early 2000s, including Invisible Man (1997), I Do (Cherish You) (1999) and The Hardest Thing (1999).

The postponed show would have been the first time all four members - brothers Nick and Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons and Justin Jeffre - are performing in Singapore together.

Other artistes who have cancelled or postponed their Singapore gigs because of the coronavirus outbreak include Hong Kong singer Miriam Yeung, K-pop group Winner and Welsh singer-songwriter Novo Amor.