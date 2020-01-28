Wuhan virus: Miriam Yeung's Feb 8 Singapore concert postponed until further notice

SINGAPORE - Hong Kong singer Miriam Yeung's upcoming concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium has been postponed as a result of the Wuhan virus outbreak in China.

A new show date has not been set and patrons who have already bought tickets will be given a full refund.

The show was originally slated to take place on Feb 8 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In a statement released on Tuesday (Jan 28), the concert's co-promoter, Live Nation Singapore, said that all concert production equipment and machinery were supposed to be freighted in from China and set up by the Chinese team.

It added: "Due to the current freight and travel conditions in China, it is not possible to complete the staging according to production requirements. Once again, we apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding."

When contacted, a spokesman for Live Nation Singapore said more information will be released when available.

For patrons who have purchased tickets, Apactix will be making a full refund. Patrons can contact Apactix at 3158-8588 or email here if they have questions.

