American pop group 98° to perform in Singapore in February

SINGAPORE - Time travel back to the 1990s with the tunes of American pop group 98°, who is set to make its debut here at The Star Theatre on Feb 20 next year.

While band member Jeff Timmons last performed here in 2012 as part of a boy band reunion show featuring British boy bands Blue and A1, this will be the first time all four members - including brothers Nick and Drew Lachey and Justin Jeffre - will perform here together.

Best known for saccharine, wholesome R&B tunes, the band reached their height in the late 1990s and early 2000s, with songs like Invisible Man, I Do (Cherish You) and The Hardest Thing.

The band went on to sell over 10 million records in the five-year period between 1997 and 2002, releasing albums like 98 Degrees and Revelation. Between forays into acting, reality television and politics, their last album release was in 2017, with the Christmas-themed Let It Snow.

Early bird tickets, priced from $108 to $168, go on sale on Nov 18 at 10am for American Express credit card members via all Sistic channels. Standard tickets, priced from $128 to $188, go on sale on Nov 19 at 10am.