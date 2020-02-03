K-pop group Winner's concert, Huayi events, Stage Club play cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

SINGAPORE - More shows here have been cancelled or postponed until further notice due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus from Wuhan. Concert organiser Live Nation announced on Monday (Feb 3) that K-pop group Winner's show here, slated to take place on Feb 8 at The Star Theatre has been cancelled due to concern over the virus' proliferation.

Patrons who have purchased tickets will be refunded through their original mode of payment. Details of the refund can be found here.

This is the latest in a series of K-pop shows postponed or cancelled in the light of the virus, after Girls Generation's Taeyeon, K-pop boybands Got7 and NCT Dream postponed their February shows here.

The annual Huayi - Chinese Festival of Arts held at the Esplanade has also been affected.

Four events, including one ticketed event, have been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A string puppetry show by the Quanzhou Marionette Art Inheritance and Protection Centre, slated to take place from Friday to Sunday and a 30-minute demo of an opera show titled Four Dreams In The Camellia Hall to be performed by Shanghai Kunqu Opera Troupe on Saturday have both been cancelled.

Also cancelled is The Four Beauties, a musical show by the Shanghai Pingtan Troupe priced at $38 per ticket, slated to take place on Monday night and a talk by Gao Bowen, president of the Shanghai Pingtan Troupe, which was supposed to take place on Sunday.

All four events were affected as the artists, who are Chinese, cannot travel from China to Singapore due to travel restrictions imposed to curb the outbreak's spread.

Refunds will be made automatically through Sistic for those who purchased tickets via credit card payment, while those who paid in cash can collect refunds via the Esplanade box office from Friday.

Local theatre company The Stage Club's production of playwright Robert Yeo's classic Are You There, Singapore? (1974) has also been postponed.

The show, which was planned to be staged at KC Arts Centre from Wednesday to Saturday, has been moved to end March. New dates have yet to be finalised.

The Stage Club said the decision was made "to avoid mass congregation and to safeguard the health of our patrons".