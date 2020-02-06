Coronavirus: Welsh singer Novo Amor reschedules Singapore concert

SINGAPORE - Welsh singer-songwriter Novo Amor has rescheduled his Singapore conccert due to the coronavirus outbreak.

He was due to perform at the Esplanade Annexe Studio on March 5 and 6 but has postponed the shows to July 28 and 29.

The singer, best known for indie-folk songs such as Anchor (2015) and Birthplace (2018), posted on social media: "I'm really sorry to announce I've had to postpone or cancel my Asia-Pacific shows, due to the health situation in China."

His rescheduled shows include performances in the Chinese cities of Shenzhen, Shanghai and Beijing in August. He is working on rescheduling his Taipei gig but had to cancel his show in Manila music and arts festival Wanderland.

He adds: "I know some of you were travelling from a distance for these, and we were really looking forward to them."

Fans who bought tickets for the original Esplanade shows will receive full refunds and get priority booking for the rescheduled performances, which will take place at the same venue. Tickets for the new shows go on sale on Feb 21.

The singer, whose real name is Ali Lacey, released his first singles, So We Drift and Flay, in 2012, and his debut album, Birthplace, in 2018.