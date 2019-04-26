Actress Jacqueline Wong seen in public for first time following Andy Hui cheating scandal

Actress Jacqueline Wong has been spotted in public for the first time since she was caught in a cheating scandal with singer-songwriter Andy Hui.

The 30-year-old was seen leaving the Los Angeles International Airport with a female friend at 8.40pm local time on Thursday (April 25), Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily reported.

Wong, who was wearing a black cap and face mask, declined to answer any questions when approached by journalists from Apple Daily. Wong and her friend were then seen leaving in a taxi after waiting in the queue for about five minutes.

The whereabouts of the TVB actress have been of interest since a video showing Wong and Hui kissing in the back of a taxi was released on April 16. A tearful Hui, who is married to pop star Sammi Cheng, said sorry for his behaviour at a press conference on the same day, while Wong, who is dating actor Kenneth Ma, issued a statement of apology later.

Some earlier reports said Wong went into hiding in Canada after the scandal broke, while a magazine claimed it had taken photographs of her crying in her home in Hong Kong.

However, sources told Apple Daily that Wong went to Macau to stay with her second sister instead. Wong then flew to the United States via the Philippines on Thursday, in what is seen as a move to evade the Hong Kong media.

Apple Daily said it was likely that Wong had chosen to go to the US as she was born in New York before her family moved to Vancouver, Canada.