More than just new cars: This show is the largest one-stop shop for your driving needs

Cars@Expo is back at the Singapore Expo after a two-year-hiatus. Whether you are thinking about right-sizing your family car, looking to upgrade your current ride, or weighing the pros and cons between internal combustion engine and electrified vehicles, Cars@Expo 2022 is where you should be heading to.
To be held at Expo Halls 3B and 4, on Aug 13 and 14, the two-day event, organised by SPH Media, will be Singapore’s largest automotive show since the government eased safe distancing measures. The show will bring together the biggest car brands, new and pre-owned dealers, and retailers of car accessories all under one roof.
Mr Christopher Chan, head of sales at SPH Media, says: “Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Cars@Expo was renowned to be the car event of the year. It was established as a key commercial platform for new car distributors, pre-owned car dealers and accessories retailers that reached out to all car buyers and enthusiasts in Singapore.
“With the easing of restrictions, we have decided to bring back the event based on popular demand from both our clients and consumers.”
New wheels on show
As with previous Cars@Expo editions, expect to be immersed in an automotive wonderland, while enjoying exclusive discounts and promotions from over 34 exhibitors and 25 car brands showcasing their latest and most popular rides.
From Audi to Volvo, there will definitely be a ride suitable for everyone.
Car buyers looking to take the plunge with electrified cars will be impressed by the likes of the BMW iX3, Lexus NX 350h, MG 5 EV Exclusive and Volkswagen Golf eTSI.
Those with an eye for aesthetics can look forward to contemporary icons such as the Alpine 110S, Mercedes C 180 Avantgarde and Land Rover Defender.
And if you’re in the market for a family car, then rides like the Citroen C4, Mitsubishi Attrage and Seat Leon will offer you both comfort and style.
Looking forward to Cars@Expo, Mr Samuel Yong, director of strategic marketing and business strategy of Inchcape Singapore, thinks that the show will make for a great platform for his team to reconnect with their customers in-person after two years. Inchcape Singapore is the authorised distributor for Toyota and Lexus in the country.
“[Cars@Expo] allows us to reach out to buyers, car enthusiasts and businesses on a more personal level,” he says. “The team is also eagerly looking forward to this event as we are thrilled to share more about our fleet of electrified vehicles.
Agreeing with Mr Yong is Mr Arnt Bayer, managing director of Performance Motors, which is the authorised dealer of BMW vehicles in Singapore.
“Cars@Expo allows us a good opportunity to engage and interact with customers and brand enthusiasts. The visitors to the event also know that Performance Motors is sure to always bring fantastic offers to the show,” he says.
“This year, we are going to showcase 12 BMW models, including the all-electric BMW iX3, BMW M Performance models and a real crowd favourite – the BMW 216i Gran Coupe that is offered with a Cat A COE.”
More than just novelty
For those looking for their dream ride with competitive pricing, there is always the slew of established pre-owned car dealers at the show.
Visitors looking for such deals can check out the extensive inventory from dealers such as Motor-East, WNF Motoring & Credit, Car Choice Singapore and Performance Premium Selection
And it is not just car buyers who should make their way to Cars@Expo. Motorists looking to spruce up what they are currently driving can explore the many accessories booths.
Whether upgrading to a new set of rims, changing wiper blades, or stocking up on car grooming kits, the options to make your ride look and feel brand-new are plenty.
Expecting to witness a healthy turnout at the Singapore Expo, Mr Chan says: “With a wide range of participating brands under one roof, we hope that buyers will find a car suited for their needs, especially with good deals rolled out during that weekend.
“Concurrently, we hope to generate as much footfall to the event and sales for our clients, by leveraging on all our media platforms to promote this key event to the public.”
Cars@Expo 2022 is held from Aug 13 to 14 at Singapore Expo Halls 3B and 4 from 10am to 8pm. Click here to read more about the latest cars and special deals at the show.