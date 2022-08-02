More than just new cars: This show is the largest one-stop shop for your driving needs

Cars@Expo is back at the Singapore Expo after a two-year-hiatus. Whether you are thinking about right-sizing your family car, looking to upgrade your current ride, or weighing the pros and cons between internal combustion engine and electrified vehicles, Cars@Expo 2022 is where you should be heading to.

To be held at Expo Halls 3B and 4, on Aug 13 and 14, the two-day event, organised by SPH Media, will be Singapore’s largest automotive show since the government eased safe distancing measures. The show will bring together the biggest car brands, new and pre-owned dealers, and retailers of car accessories all under one roof.

Mr Christopher Chan, head of sales at SPH Media, says: “Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Cars@Expo was renowned to be the car event of the year. It was established as a key commercial platform for new car distributors, pre-owned car dealers and accessories retailers that reached out to all car buyers and enthusiasts in Singapore.

“With the easing of restrictions, we have decided to bring back the event based on popular demand from both our clients and consumers.”