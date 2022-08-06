From a modern classic to an icon’s final tribute: Why these rides have chic designs

When it comes to cars, it is really a case of different strokes for different folks.

Whether it’s about aesthetics or performance, everyone has their own perspectives.

But there are some models that have earned the respect and adulation of most – car enthusiasts or otherwise. Famous examples include the Volkswagen Beetle, the Mercedes-Benz 300SL and the Land Rover Defender (a new model is featured in this story).

When it comes to the aesthetics of a car, Mr Tan Szue Hann, the honorary secretary of the Singapore Institute of Architects, says: “The first thing I look for, as a consumer, is

its ‘face’ – the front of the car. Much like a person, it needs to have an identifiable personality, and that personality needs to be consistent with the rest of the car, including its kit, interiors and performance.”

