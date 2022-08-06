Efficient, eco-friendly and stylish: Hybrid drives to spot at Cars@Expo 2022

It’s cleaner for the environment too. An electric vehicle (EV) emits half the amount of carbon dioxide over its lifetime compared with a similar ICE-powered vehicle.

Moreover, rapid developments in EV technology has resulted in more attractive vehicles made by automakers today.

Modern EVs are faster, more advanced and can go further on one charge than before, giving drivers a wider selection of cars to fit their lifestyles.

The Singapore government is not only encouraging adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles, but also facilitating construction of more vehicle chargers around the island – the target is to have 60,000 charging points by 2030 – to give motorists a seamless EV ownership experience.

It is an environment that plays into the hands – or the steering wheel – of the Audi e-tron. An all-electric sport utility vehicle, it keeps its passengers ensconced in a luxurious cabin, all wrapped in a body synonymous with Audi’s design codes – and one that hints of the futuristic powertrain that lies beneath.

With a range of up to 441km from a large underfloor battery, it’s perfect for that long family trip that you’ve been waiting for.

The new Lexus NX350h is also impressive. It not only looks good but offers an exhilarating drive, too. Nestled under the bonnet is the Japanese marque’s large capacity hybrid system, which offers dynamic driving performance and fuel economy of 20km for every litre. Who said fun and frugality could not coexist?

The Audi e-tron and Lexus NX350h are just two of the many electrified offerings showcased at Cars@Expo 2022. To truly understand the future of mobility, head down to the Singapore Expo Halls 3B and 4.

Meanwhile, here is a selection of hybrid vehicles that will turn your heads on Aug 13 and 14.

