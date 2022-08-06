Eco-friendlier, more efficient and stylish: Electric rides to consider at Cars@Expo 2022

With the electric revolution under way, it is giving drivers more opportunities to go green than ever. Just as the internal combustion engine (ICE) mobilised the masses in the 20th century, the electric motor will be the motive power of choice in the next era of transportation.
Smaller than a comparable ICE engine and with fewer moving parts, an electric motor is easier to maintain yet delivers spirited acceleration – going green does not mean losing out on driving fun.
It’s cleaner for the environment too. An electric vehicle (EV) emits half the amount of carbon dioxide over its lifetime compared with a similar ICE-powered vehicle.
Moreover, rapid developments in EV technology has resulted in more attractive vehicles made by automakers today.
Modern EVs are faster, more advanced and can go further on one charge than before, giving drivers a wider selection of cars to fit their lifestyles.
The Singapore government is not only encouraging adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles, but also facilitating construction of more vehicle chargers around the island – the target is to have 60,000 charging points by 2030 – to give motorists a seamless EV ownership experience.
It is an environment that plays into the hands – or the steering wheel – of the Audi e-tron. An all-electric sport utility vehicle, it keeps its passengers ensconced in a luxurious cabin, all wrapped in a body synonymous with Audi’s design codes – and one that hints of the futuristic powertrain that lies beneath.
With a range of up to 441km from a large underfloor battery, it’s perfect for that long family trip that you’ve been waiting for.
The new Lexus NX350h is also impressive. It not only looks good but offers an exhilarating drive, too. Nestled under the bonnet is the Japanese marque’s large capacity hybrid system, which offers dynamic driving performance and fuel economy of 20km for every litre. Who said fun and frugality could not coexist?
The Audi e-tron and Lexus NX350h are just two of the many electric offerings showcased at Cars@Expo 2022. To truly understand the future of mobility, head down to the Singapore Expo Halls 3B and 4.
Meanwhile, here is a selection of electric vehicles that will turn your heads on Aug 13 and 14.
Audi e-tron
The Audi e-tron SUV is the German marque’s first all-electric model. It is also packed with advanced technology that makes every drive an event to look forward to.
It features sculpted LED head- and taillights, giving it a distinctive light signature in the day and at night.
Instantaneous, smooth, and quiet acceleration is delivered by two electric motors, while the large underfloor battery pack offers up to 341km of range for anxiety-free commuting.
When it comes to recharging, the e-tron can be back to full charge from either economical AC or rapid DC charging.
Inside, passengers enjoy a spacious cabin and Audi’s MMI digital infotainment system, while enjoying the smooth ride thanks to the multi‑link adaptive air suspension that irons out road imperfections.
BMW iX3
The futuristic-looking BMW iX3 is the German marque’s first battery‑electric SUV and looks every bit the rugged off-roader.
Boasting a closed kidney grille and muscular stance, it is powered by BMW’s fifth-generation eDrive electric motor, developing 213kW at the rear wheels – plenty when transporting the whole family, or for some thrill during your commute!
With up to 461km of range from the 80kWh lithium-ion battery, you won’t be needing a charger any time soon either.
The cockpit is sensibly laid with a customisable 12.3-inch digital instrument display showing you critical information at a glance, while the central 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen lets you control all other aspects of the car.
Meanwhile, Parking Assistant Plus with 360-degree Surround View Camera gives you confidence when navigating tight carparks, while the Twin Headlight design with Adaptive LED technology keeps the road ahead illuminated always.
BYD Atto 3
BYD has definitely come a long way with its automotive offerings. Its latest EV model to hit Singapore’s roads, the BYD Atto 3, is built on the new e-platform 3.0, which has not yet been employed in the other models.
Perfect for young executives or those with small families, the chic Atto 3 delivers 150kW and 310Nm of torque, and a 0-to-100kmh time of 7.3 seconds.
A 60.5kWh Blade battery gives the Atto 3 a range of 480km. Recharging is quick with DC fast charging, enabling the pack to be recharged from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in about 40 minutes. Best of all, the Atto 3 falls into VES band A1, netting it a $25,000 rebate.
BYD ups the fun factor for the car by equipping it with a rotatable infotainment screen, digital instruments, a snazzy interior with 31-colour ambient lighting as well as funky exterior colour options.
Golden Dragon EV ABS Van
For entrepreneurs who need to regularly ferry bulky items, a large and reliable van remains the best option to keep your business moving.
Meet the Golden Dragon EV ABS Van, a spacious cargo carrier with one of the largest rear spaces on the road at 6.5 cubic metres.
The fully electric van, which qualifies for a $30,000 Commercial Vehicle Emissions Scheme (CVES) incentive, helps keep costs down and productivity up. It is powered by a battery made by CATL, widely known as the best lithium battery brand in China.
With two sliding doors for optimal loading and unloading, its flat floor and high ceiling afford lots of flexibility when transporting items.
MG5 EV Exclusive
Despite being a relatively new brand in Singapore, MG has consistently released strong, sensible offerings that offer value for money.
New this year is the MG 5 EV Exclusive, Singapore’s only electric estate car (what a station wagon is also known as) that looks stylish and with substance to match.
Being an estate car means it delivers practicality in spades. With up to 495 litres of boot space, you will never have problems fitting a family’s worth of shopping in there or transporting bulky items for friends.
With 280Nm of torque available from just 500rpm, you’ll have no problems seamlessly wafting away at the lights too. Also travel up to 403 worry-free kilometres before needing to recharge, which on a fast charger gets you to 80 per cent in 40 minutes.
The MG 5 EV is not shorn of interior accoutrements either, coming standard with a sunroof, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a six-speaker sound system and an 8-inch colour touchscreen infotainment system to keep your passengers happy.
Polestar 2
Do you desire great handling and lots of high-tech features in your EV? The Polestar 2 could then be the car for you.
The shapely and distinctive ride by the Swedish brand is an electric five‑door fastback, built with a minimalist design in mind yet possessing incredible performance. How does 0 to 100kmh in under 5 secs sound?
It is also the world’s first car to be powered by the Android operating system with in-built Google Assistant, which means you can sign into your Google account in the car and personalise it all to your liking, much like a smartphone.
Sign in to your favourite music streaming service and enjoy your tunes on the Harman Kardon Premium Sound System that comes as standard.
Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric
What would a Volvo XC40 look like without a petrol engine? It would be the Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric, which, as its name suggests, is the all‑electric version of the popular compact SUV.
With the same restrained styling as its petrol-powered stablemate, the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric is easy on the eye but stands out with visual tweaks such as a closed front grille and bespoke Sage Green exterior colour.
Another significant difference – albeit hidden – is the power that lurks beneath. In the Recharge Twin variant, two motors – one on the front and rear axle – develop a powerful 300kW and 660Nm of torque, which propels the unassuming crossover to 100kmh in just under 5 secs.
Volvo’s reputation for well-built, thoughtful and practical interiors continues inside the car with deep door pockets and a hook on the glove compartment to hang shopping bags.
Cars@Expo 2022 is held from Aug 13 to 14 at Singapore Expo Halls 3B and 4 from 10am to 8pm.